2022 March 9

RF Government to consider reciprocal restrictions for countries that close their ports to Russian ships

So far, Russian ships are banned from calling the ports of the UK and Canada

RF Government will consider reciprocal restrictions for countries that close their ports to Russian ships, said Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, according to a post on the Government’s official Telegram channel. The statement also says that the Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a package of measures to support the transport industry. In particular, those measures are to help mitigate influence of international organizations on the railway transport operation.

As of March 9, Russian ships are banned from calling the ports of the UK (from March 1) and Canada (from March 2).

“At London’s Foreign Office where we’ve just become the first nation to pass a law involving a total ban on all ships with any Russian connection whatsoever from entering British ports”, Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps who wrote in a tweet.

The Government of Canada intends to ban Russian-owned or registered ships and fishing vessels in Canadian ports and internal waters, according to release of Canada.ca.

The Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation earlier sent letters to Harbour Masters of seaports with a request to recommend captains of ships sailing under RF flag, owned or run by Russian entities or persons avoid entering the territorial sea and seaports of the UK, Canada, France, EU countries and other countries supporting sanctions against Russia, according to a document a copy of which has been obtained by IAA PortNews.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in Donbass. The USA and other NATO and EU countries expressed disapproval of Russia’s actions. A package of sanctions has been imposed on Russia, its Central Bank, NWF, the Ministry of Finance, state banks and companies. The largest international operators such as Maersk, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), CMA CGM, Hapag Lloyd and ONE have announced suspension of cargo bookings to/from Russia. The Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation has recommended Russian manufacturers suspend exports of fertilizers amid some foreign logistics companies’ “sabotage of supplies”.

