2022 March 9 13:59

Operations of Turkish ships in Russian ports continue

Sea of ​​Azov ports are an exception



Operations of Turkish ships in Russian ports continue, except for the Sea of ​​Azov ports, according to Turkey's Directorate-General for Maritime Affairs.

According to the statement, at least 83 crew members were evacuated from 23 Turkish-flagged or -owned vessels with the work to evacuate other people underway.