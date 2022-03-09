2022 March 9 15:31

Brittany Ferries says Oui to a return to service for ships and routes

Brittany Ferries confirms the return of favourite ships like Bretagne, the re-start of services from Plymouth and Poole, and an increase in the number of ships sailing between Ireland and France, according to the company's release.



Brittany Ferries’ first LNG powered vessel will sail for the first time with passengers from Portsmouth to Bilbao on 27 March. As well as connecting the UK with Spain, she will run a weekly rotation between Portsmouth and Cherbourg. LNG power promises far lower emissions in ports and while at sea, cutting particulates (PMs) and sulphur (SOx) almost completely and slashing nitrogen dioxide (NOx) by 90 percent. That’s good news for those living and working around ports like Portsmouth.



After a winter service hiatus, Britain’s Ocean City will welcome Pont-Aven and Armorique back to Millbay. There’s more good news for holiday makers in the south-west seeking a Spanish get-away. Pont-Aven will serve two weekly rotations to Santander (previously one) starting on 26 March, as well as a weekly round-trip to Roscoff in France. Armorique returns to daily rotations two days later, linking Plymouth with Roscoff, the company’s beautiful Breton home.



Barfleur was laid up for almost two years during the Covid crisis. However, after a period serving freight on Portsmouth-Caen, she returns to her home route on 4 April. She will connect Cherbourg with Poole, two of the most striking destinations in the Brittany Ferries portfolio. Passengers and freight drivers will once more take-in magnificent Napoleonic sea-defences on the approach to France and the natural beauty of Poole Harbour and Old Harry Rocks when arriving back into the UK.



Since Brexit, Ireland has become increasingly important for Brittany Ferries and its freight customers. This has been reflected in the opening of direct trade routes between ports like Le Havre and Rosslare, sometimes described as the Brexit by-pass. Now, there’s more good news for freight, but also for passengers. Flagship of the fleet Pont-Aven, will return to serve French and Irish passengers as well as freight drivers on Roscoff to Cork. And there will be two round trips per week on this beautifully appointed cruise-ferry.