2022 March 9 14:21

Gasum enters a 10-year wind energy deal with Renewable Power Capital

The Nordic energy company Gasum and Renewable Power Capital (RPC) have signed a ten-year power purchase agreement, under which Gasum will buy most of the output from the Rustari onshore wind farm in Southern Ostrobothia. The 8-turbine wind farm will be operational in early 2023 and will begin delivering energy to Gasum later that year, consolidating Gasum’s position as a major actor in the wind power segment, according to the company's release.

Energy company Gasum will buy wind-powered electricity from RPC starting in 2023. The Rustari wind farm is located in the municipality of Kurikka, in the Southern Ostrobothnian region of Finland, and it will contain 8 turbines with a rated power of 44 megawatts. The estimated annual production capacity of the wind farm is 160 GWh, which is equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of about 32,000 households. Gasum will acquire the majority of the output.



The agreement represents part of Gasum’s broader sustainability strategy for promoting a carbon-neutral future, and also increases the availability of renewable Finnish energy. Gasum’s energy services portfolio includes comprehensive solutions for the energy market to meet customers’ energy needs and to help companies reach their environmental goals faster.

Gasum sells renewable electricity generated by hydroelectricity, wind, solar power, or bioenergy to its customers. The company is also a major actor in the wind power segment and strives to increase acquisition of renewable wind power. Additionally, the company offers biogas and natural gas for industry, maritime, and road transport.

Gasum also provides diverse energy market expert services, like electricity market portfolio management and market reporting services, guarantees of origin for electricity, expert services for emissions trading, and 24/7 control room services for electricity balance risk management.



The company helps its customers to reduce their own carbon footprint as well as that of their customers. Together with its partners, Gasum promotes development towards a carbon-neutral future on land and at sea. The Gasum Group has 380 employees in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Germany. The company’s revenue totaled €1,128 million in 2019. Gasum is owned by the State of Finland.