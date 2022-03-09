2022 March 9 11:00

Port of Antwerp cold chain segment hits 1 million TEU mark for second year in a row

The total number of reefer containers handled in the port of Antwerp increased by 2.7% in 2021 compared to 2020, according to the company's release. The 1 million TEU mark of operational reefer containers has been passed for the second year in a row now. The growth was mainly driven by a 6% increase in export volumes. Some 60% of the containers handled in the Port of Antwerp are destined for export. The share of reefer container volumes (in TEUs) is 8.2% of the total container traffic in the port.



Total conventional volume increased by 6% compared to 2020.



The Perishables Expertise Group includes professionals from Remant Cool Logistics, DP World, Foodcareplus, Hapag-Lloyd, Seafrigo, Luik Natie, PSA Cargo Solutions, IDP, Eurofruitports, MSC and Sea invest.