2022 March 9 10:49

Freeport of Ventspils cargo turnover in 2M’2022 rose by 4% YoY

In January-February 2022, the port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 2.34 million tonnes of cargo (up 3.9%, year-on-year), the Port Authority statistics said.

According to the statement, the port handled 925 thousand tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-37%), 997 thousand tonnes of dry bulk cargo (up 2.6 times) and 420 thousand tonnes of general cargo (+2%).

In the reporting period, the port welcomed 225 ships including 177 dry bulk cargo carriers and 48 tankers.

Ventspils port is located near Venta river. There are terminals for loading and unloading of crude and oil products, liquid chemicals and fertilizers, metal and coal, timber and fish, containers and Ro-Ro trailers. In 2021, the port handled 11 million tonnes of cargo.