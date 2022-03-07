2022 March 7 12:20

Austal launches 2nd of 6 evolved cape class patrol boats

Austal Australia officially launched the second of six Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats to be delivered to the Royal Australian Navy (RAN), according to the company's release.

The 58-metre aluminium monohull patrol boat was launched following 18 months of construction at the company’s shipyard in Henderson, Western Australia.

Assistant Minister for Defence, the Hon. Andrew Hastie MP said the Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats were a vital capability that would be used by Navy to continue to secure our borders and protect Australia’s sovereignty at sea.



The new Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats for the Royal Australian Navy include several enhancements that further extend the capability of the proven vessel and the fleet; with modifications developed through the in-service experience of ten Cape-class Patrol Boats already operating with the Navy and Australian Border Force throughout Northern Australia.

The A$324 million contract for the Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boat Program (SEA1445-1), comprising six 58-metre vessels, was awarded to Austal Australia in May 2020 and has directly employed approximately 400 people in Henderson, Western Australia and hundreds more through supply chain partners across Australia.