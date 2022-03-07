-
2022 March 7 11:05
King Abdulaziz Port sets container throughput record
The King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam has recorded the highest daily container throughput at Saudi ports by handling a total volume of 18,020 TEUs on a single vessel through its integrated operational mechanism of maritime and logistical services, according to the company's release.
The landmark milestone was reached when COSCO Shipping Capricorn, a giant container vessel originating from the Far East with an overall length of 400m and a carrying capacity of 20,000 TEUs, docked at the Dammam port.
The King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam is the Kingdom's key trade gateway on the Arabian Gulf coast which serves as a global and regional center of excellence for logistical and maritime services to importers and exporters alike.
