2022 March 5 16:46

Onezhsky Shipyard lays down seventh crab catching ship for Russian Crab Group

Image source: Onezhsky Shipyard 2020

On 4 March 2022, Onezhsky Shipyard (Petrozavodsk, Republic of Karelia) laid down the seventh serial crab catching ship of 5712LS design for Russian Crab Group, the shipbuilding company says in a press release.

The shipyard will build a series of seven units for catching and transportation of live crab. The ships will be built under the programme of investment quotas. The project implementation will let replace the company’s ships with more efficient ones.



The lead ship of the series was laid down in June 2020.

Particulars of Project 5712LS ships for catching and transportation of live crab: LOA - 57.70 m, width – 12.60 m, endurance – 40 days, full speed – 12.6 knots, main engine – 1,620 kW, bow thruster – 400 kW, crew – 20-24, tanks for transportation of live crab – 640 cbm, live crab capacity – 120 tonnes.

It should be noted that RF Government has approved budget investments into the Onezhsky Shipyard reconstruction exceeding RUB 5.1 billion.



Russian Crab Group is the largest crab harvesting company in the Far East and one of the leading in Russia. The Company’s 2021 quota is 12,860 tons of crab in the Bering Sea, the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan which is the largest share of quotas in the Far Eastern basin — 19%. The company’s vessels extract Red King Crab, Blue King Crab, Brown King Crab, Opilio Snow Crab and Horsehair Crab. Russian Crab Group supplies live and cooked-frozen crabs to the USA, Japan, China, South Korea and other countries. The company’s fleet currently numbers 19 vessels.

Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard (Onezhsky Shipyard) was founded in 2002 on the basis of ship repair facilities of the Belomorsky-Onezhsky Shipping Company, formed in 1944. In 2011, after the enterprise management dismissal the shipyard production was suspended and was followed by the firm’s bankruptcy procedure. In late 2014 the enterprise was transferred to the state ownership with FSUE Rosmorport as the yard Founder and resumed its shipbuilding and ship repair business. The can build dry cargo carriers with deadweight of up to 5,500 tonnes, dredging and technical ships.

