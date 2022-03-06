2022 March 6 11:31

Diana Shipping announces direct continuation of time charter contract for m/v Santa Barbara with Cargill

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, has entered into a time charter contract with Cargill International S.A., Geneva, for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v Santa Barbara, according to the company's release.

The gross charter rate is US$29,500 per day, minus a 4.75% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum May 10, 2023 up to maximum July 10, 2023. The new charter period is expected to commence on March 15, 2022. The m/v Santa Barbara is currently chartered, as previously announced, at a gross charter rate of US$17,250 per day, minus a 4.75% commission paid to third parties.

The “Santa Barbara” is a 179,426 dwt Capesize dry bulk vessel built in 2015.

The employment of “Santa Barbara” is anticipated to generate approximately US$12.24 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the new time charter (i.e. about 415 days).

Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 34 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 11 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax and 8 Panamax). The company also expects to take delivery of one new-building Capesize dry bulk vessel by the end of the first quarter of 2022. As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the company’s fleet, excluding the one vessel not yet delivered, is approximately 4.4 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.52 years.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.