  • Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas has awarded Island Drilling Company AS a contract for drilling the Gazania-1 well in South Africa
  • 2022 March 6 09:02

    Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas has awarded Island Drilling Company AS a contract for drilling the Gazania-1 well in South Africa

    Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. has awarded Island Drilling Company AS a contract for drilling the Gazania-1 well in South Africa. The work is planned to commence in Q4 2022, according to the company's release.

    The Gazania-1 well is located in the Orange Basin in South Africa. The Orange Basin straddles the offshore waters of Namibia and South Africa, where major discoveries on both the Graff-1 well, drilled by Shell, and the Venus-1 well, drilled by TotalEnergies, have recently been announced.

    This contract will fill the gap of work between Petrofac in the UK and Maersk Decom in Mauritania.

