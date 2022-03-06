2022 March 6 09:02

Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas has awarded Island Drilling Company AS a contract for drilling the Gazania-1 well in South Africa

Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. has awarded Island Drilling Company AS a contract for drilling the Gazania-1 well in South Africa. The work is planned to commence in Q4 2022, according to the company's release.

The Gazania-1 well is located in the Orange Basin in South Africa. The Orange Basin straddles the offshore waters of Namibia and South Africa, where major discoveries on both the Graff-1 well, drilled by Shell, and the Venus-1 well, drilled by TotalEnergies, have recently been announced.

This contract will fill the gap of work between Petrofac in the UK and Maersk Decom in Mauritania.