2022 March 5 14:46

RF Transport Ministry warns Russian ship owners and shipping companies against calling at seaports of Europe and Canada

The Ministry confirms the risk of ships detention

The Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation has sent letters to Harbour Masters of seaports with a request to recommend captains of ships sailing under RF flag, owned or run by Russian entities or persons avoid entering the territorial sea and seaports of the UK, Canada, France, EU countries and other countries supporting sanctions against Russia, according to a document, a copy of which has been obtained by IAA PortNews.

“In view of information coming from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and shipping companies, countries that have joined the sanctions against Russia undertake measures on preventing ships from entering seaports. There are cases of ships detention”, reads the Ministry’s letter.

IAA PortNews has addressed the Ministry of Transport with a related inquiry.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in Donbass. The USA and other NATO and EU countries expressed disapproval of Russia’s actions. A package of sanctions has been imposed on Russia, its Central Bank, NWF, the Ministry of Finance, state banks and companies.

The largest international operators such as Maersk, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and CMA CGM have announced suspension of cargo bookings to/from Russia. The Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation has recommended Russian manufacturers suspend exports of fertilizers amid some foreign logistics companies’ “sabotage of supplies”.