2022 March 5 13:13

Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 2M’2022 rose by 75.5% YoY

Image source: Murmansk Sea Fish Port

In January-February 2022, Murmansk Sea Fish Port JSC handled 45,300 tonnes of cargo, which is 75.5% more than in the same period a year before, says the stevedoring company. Handling of fish products rose by 38.4% to 34,600 tonnes.



In February, total throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port rose by 43.5%, year-on-year, to 21,100 tonnes including 16,200 tonnes of fish products (+14.1%).

In January-December 2021, Murmansk Sea Fish Port JSC handled 246,600 tonnes of cargo, which is 20.7% more than in the same period a year before, says the stevedoring company. Handling of fish products rose by 21.4% to 224,600 tonnes.



Murmansk Sea Fish Port specializes in handling cargo from fishing boats, mother ships and reefer ships. It also transships packaged, palleted and loose cargo, as well as general cargo of commercial and military use. The company’s quay side is 4.5 km long. It owns port fleet, fleet of lifting equipment, auxiliary equipment, refrigerators, rail facilities and yard engines.