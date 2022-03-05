2022 March 5 12:51

Port of Taganrog handled over 479 thousand tonnes of cargo over winter navigation season

Icebreaker assistance period closed on 25 February 2022

Over the season of icebreaker assistance, the port of Taganrog handled 245 vessels, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Taganrog Port Harbour Master Vasily Yarantsev as saying at the regional meeting of the Basin Committee.



In the reported period, the Taganrog Port Harbour Master registered 123 arrivals and 122 departures. The port’s turnover totaled 479,000 tonnes including slightly more than 6,000 tonnes of unloaded cargo.

Icebreaker assistance period closed on 25 February 2022.