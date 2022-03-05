2022 March 5 12:20

PortNews TV offers video of flag-raising ceremony on Ro-Ro ferry Marshal Rokossovsky

New Ro-Ro ferry Marshal Rokossovsky is ready for operation on the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line



Flag-raising ceremony for the LNG-powered Ro-Ro ferry of Project CNF19M, Marshal Rokossovsky, built at Turkish shipyard Kuzey Star for FSUE Rosmorport, was held on 4 March 2022, in the port of Ust-Luga. Russian President Vladimir Putin participated in the ceremony via video conference.

