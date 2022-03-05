2022 March 5 10:39

Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and US pause participation in the meetings of the Arctic Council

Canada, the Kingdom of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and the United States note the grave impediments to international cooperation, including in the Arctic, according to USA.gov's release.



The representatives of these countries will not travel to Russia for meetings of the Arctic Council. Additionally, the states are temporarily pausing participation in all meetings of the Council and its subsidiary bodies.