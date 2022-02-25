2022 February 25 17:34

Turkish politicians call on gov’t to remain loyal to Montreux in wake of Ukraine war

Photo: Turkish Minute



A recent request to close the Bosporus and Dardanelles to Russian ships has put Turkey in a difficult position.



Speaking during a public event in Denizli on Thursday, main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said Turkey should “remain loyal” to the Montreux Convention, which is “very important for its security.”



“The Montreux Convention should not be applied differently at the suggestion of others. Any wrong step can take a heavy toll [on Turkey],” the Turkish Minute website quoted Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu as saying.



Under the 1936 Montreux Convention, Ankara has control over the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits and can limit warship passage if it is threatened or during wartime.