2022 February 25 15:50

Sovcomflot continues safe transportation of cargo

Sanctions imposed by the USA on PAO Sovcomflot are of limited nature, says SCF



Sanctions imposed by the USA on PAO Sovcomflot are of limited nature. The company continues transportation of cargo, says SCF in its official comment on sectoral restrictions introduced by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.



“The company continues implementing its obligations to clients and partners while ensuring safe transportation of cargo”, reads the statement.



According to earlier statements, Sovcomflot is on the list of companies covered by the new debt and equity restrictions announced by the White House.



On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in Donbass. USA and other NATO and EU countries expressed disapproval of Russia’s actions.