2022 February 25 15:28

Rosmorrechflot says Russia’s Black Sea ports continue normal operation

Image source: Administration of Black Sea Ports

Russia’s Black Sea ports continue normal operation, says press center of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency.

According to earlier statements, the Russian Federation suspended shipping in the Sea of Azov from 4 a.m. (Moscow time) on February 24.

A source of IAA PortNews earlier said that Russia’s southern ports – Yeisk, Temryuk, Rostov-on-Don, Taganrog, Ust-Donetsky, Azov – do not perform any ship loading operations while the port of Novorossiysk continues its normal activities.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in Donbass. USA and other NATO and EU countries expressed disapproval of Russia’s actions.