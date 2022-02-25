2022 February 25 16:35

Ningbo Containerized Freight Index decrease slightly in February 2022

In terms of container freight rates, the average value of the Ningbo Container Freight index (NCFI) in February was quotes 4047.8 points, have a decrease of 3.7% compare to last month, according to Ningbo Zhoushan port Group's release.

The freight rate on the Ningbo to North America route was generally stable, and some carriers push the rate increase in early March.

The average freight rate of 40GP from Ningbo Port to Los Angeles port and New York& New Jersey port in February was $9333 and $10052, have an increase of 3.6% and 3.3% month-on-month respectively.

Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (NCFI) is used to objectively reflect the fluctuation of freight rates of international container shipping market by calculating and recording the container freight rates change information of 21 routes departing from Ningbo-Zhoushan port, including composite Index and 21 Indexes of branch routes.

Source: Ningbo Shipping Exchange