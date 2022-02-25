2022 February 25 15:05

China ports container volume rises 1.6% in January of 2022

In January of 2022, the cargo volume of Chinese ports was 1301.1 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 0.6%; the container throughput of Chinese ports was 24.2 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 1.6%, according to Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group's release.

The chart below shows the cargo throughput and container throughput data of the twelve major ports in China.

Source：Ministry of Transport of the People’s Republic of China