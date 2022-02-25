  • Home
  • News
  • China ports container volume rises 1.6% in January of 2022
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 February 25 15:05

    China ports container volume rises 1.6% in January of 2022

    In January of 2022, the cargo volume of Chinese ports was 1301.1 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 0.6%; the container throughput of Chinese ports was 24.2 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 1.6%, according to Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group's release.

    The chart below shows the cargo throughput and container throughput data of the twelve major ports in China. 

    Source：Ministry of Transport of the People’s Republic of China

Другие новости по темам: Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 February 25

18:25 Ports of Stockholm reports high passenger numbers and increased freight volumes in 2021
18:13 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:05 15 percent of the transhipment in Rotterdam is Russia-related
17:34 Turkish politicians call on gov’t to remain loyal to Montreux in wake of Ukraine war
17:20 Port of Rotterdam operated at pre-corona level in 2021
16:35 Ningbo Containerized Freight Index decrease slightly in February 2022
15:50 Sovcomflot continues safe transportation of cargo
15:28 Rosmorrechflot says Russia’s Black Sea ports continue normal operation
15:05 China ports container volume rises 1.6% in January of 2022
14:49 Okskaya Shipyard lays down third ship of Project RSD71 for Volga Shipping Company
14:31 ThPA S.A. announces contractor for the 6th Pier of the Port of Thessaloniki
14:11 The throughout of the port of Ravenna (Italy) rose by 21% in 2021
13:01 ICTSI Subic is part of MSC’s Seahorse service
12:21 Russian and Ukrainian seafarers make up 14.5% of global shipping workforce, according to ICS
12:02 Ship loading operations suspended at Yeisk, Temryuk, Rostov-on-Don, Taganrog, Ust-Donetsky and Azov ports
11:44 LNG Projects - Why focus on automation and digitalization?
11:33 Turkey may close the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles straits for passage of warships
11:11 Coin ceremony for EXPLORA I takes place at Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone
11:03 Sovcomflot covered by new debt and equity restrictions announced by White House
10:46 CMA CGM suspends all vessel calls to Ukraine
10:24 MABUX: High volatility remains in Global bunker market on Feb 25
09:56 FESCO vessels continue their operation within the framework of marine coastal service FESCO Magadan Line
09:37 Baltic Dry Index as of February 24
09:21 Growth of crude oil prices slows down after reaching their highest since 2014
09:09 CMA CGM announces Overweight Surcharge from Baltic ports to the Indian Subcontinent

2022 February 24

18:25 Jan Lagasse is new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Port of Amsterdam
18:05 Euroseas announces new charter for its 1,439 TEU vessel
17:59 Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure reports no damage to port infrastructure with most of ports closed in Ukraine
17:45 Turbine supplier selected for Baltyk II and III projects in Poland
17:15 The first cruiseship connected to the new shore power facility in the Port of Bergen
16:45 Jointly developing innovative Underwater Remote Mining system
16:25 ECSA welcomes extension of Coordinated Maritime Presence in the Gulf of Guinea and North-Western Indian Ocean
16:20 Two civilian cargo vessels fired by Ukrainian Armed Forces in Azov Sea
16:15 ABS publishes offshore green hydrogen production whitepaper
16:15 Damen Shipyards inks contract with ST Marine Support to supply a Multi Cat 3313 SD
15:39 Khabarovsk Territory Gov't expects manufacture of Murena landing boats to become new growth point of region’s shipbuilding
15:21 PIL enhances China to East Africa Service with two direct services – EAS and EA3 23
15:04 Nova Marine Carriers acquires two more 39000 DWT bulkers
14:40 “K” Line opens its first finished-vehicle terminal operation in Japan
14:34 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 08, 2022
13:38 Garegin Tsaturov appointed as General Director of Pella JSC
13:15 Port of Oakland import cargo volume up 8.3 percent in Jan 2022
12:53 Fincantieri to build 6 marine robotic vessels for Ocean Infinity
12:13 Events involving Ukraine can change grain cargo logistics
11:49 Azov Sea Terminal to build grain terminal with annual capacity of 1.5 - 2 million tonnes by 2024
11:26 Russia suspends shipping in Azov Sea
11:02 Pilot project with a mobile facility for shore-based power on hydrogen for Cargow’s MPP vessels to start in late 2022
10:47 Taganrog Sea Commercial Port invested RUB 52.1 million under its port infrastructure development programme of 2021
10:33 MABUX: The escalation may send bunker indices up by the end of the day, Feb 24
10:18 Furuno receives LR AiP for its voyage data recorder digital twin
10:05 Baltic Dry Index as of February 21
09:32 FESCO begins procedures related to termination of relations with PSB Leasing LLC
09:09 Brent Crude futures exceeded $102 a barrel

2022 February 23

18:14 ABB and Ballard Power Systems join forces to develop high-power fuel cell concept capable of generating 3 megawatts of electrical power
17:58 Manor Marine secures Mainprize MO9 vessel build contract
17:51 APM Terminals Pipavav breaks its own record on berth productivity on MECL service
16:23 StormGeo launches smart carbon intensity indicator tool for ships
14:48 Wärtsilä and Solstad Offshore collaborate on fleet decarbonisation ambitions
13:19 USCG repatriates 28 Cubans to Cuba
12:37 Stena Line’s super-ferries complete €1M makeover