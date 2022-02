2022 February 25 15:05

China ports container volume rises 1.6% in January of 2022

In January of 2022, the cargo volume of Chinese ports was 1301.1 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 0.6%; the container throughput of Chinese ports was 24.2 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 1.6%, according to Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group's release.

The chart below shows the cargo throughput and container throughput data of the twelve major ports in China.

Source:Ministry of Transport of the People’s Republic of China