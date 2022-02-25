2022 February 25 14:11

The throughout of the port of Ravenna (Italy) rose by 21% in 2021

The Port of Ravenna in 2021 has handled a total of 27 million 100 thousand tons, an increase of 20.9% (4.7 million tons more) than in 2020 and 3.2% compared to 2019 levels, reported the Port Authority of Ravenna.

“This is a historical record that, in addition to recovering fully pre-pandemic levels, exceeds those of 2006, when the 26 million 770 thousand tons were handled”, is underlined in the analytical report of the Port of Ravenna. The volumes of loading and unloading were, respectively, equal to 23 million 296 thousand tons (+25% on 2020 and +4% on 2019) and to 3 million 804 thousand tons (in line with 2020 and -1% on 2019).

In 2021, the number of the ships entered the port was 2,7 thousand, with an increase of 12.9% (309 more ships) compared to 2020, and 26 more than in 2019 (+1.0%). The average net tonnage of the ships (for 6.998 ton) recorded an increase of well 9% compared to the 2020.

The trend was explained by supply constraints in the container market, due to the congestion and closure of ports in progress caused by Omicron concerns, and demand for available multipurpose ships. In 2021, compared to 2020, solid goods (solid bulk, various and unitized goods), with a handling equal to 22 million 449 thousand tons, grew by 23% (4.2 million tons more), also exceeding the volumes (+3.9%) of the 2019.

Within the framework of dry goods, in 2021 the goods unitized in container are in increase of 7.2% (2 million 280 thousand tons, with 152 thousand tons more) compared to 2020, but lower by - 4.5% compared to 2019, while the ro-ro cargo (1 million 446 thousand tons) is in decrease of 7% compared to 2020 and lower of 11% compared to the volumes of 2019.

Liquid products - with a handling equal to 4 million 651 thousand tons - in 2021 increased by 12% compared to 2020 and 0.2% compared to 2019 volumes. In the port of Ravenna the food and agricultural products, with 4 million 715 thousand tons of goods handled, recorded in 2021 a decrease of 1.9% compared to 2020 and volumes are 14.1% lower than in 2019.

Oil products are up in 2021 (+16.8%), with 2 million 630 thousand tons; compared to the volumes of 2019, there is an increase of 1.9%. In 2021, compared to 2020, the chemical products also increased (+9.1%) which, with 805 thousand tons, however, the volumes are still lower to the 2019 (-6.2%).

Historical Record, instead, for the volumes of fertilizers handled in the 2021, increased by 8.7% compared to 2020, with 1 million 619 thousand tons, which also exceed by 11.1% the volumes of the 2019.

The containers, equal to 212,9 thousand TEUS in 2021, are in growth compared to 2020 (+9.3%) but not yet reached the TEUS of 2019 (-2.4%). The full TEUs were 162,6 thousand (76.3% of the total), in growth of 8.4% compared to 2020, still lower (-4.1%) compared to those of 2019. In terms of tons, the goods transported in containers in the 2021 grew by 7.2% compared to 2020 (2 million 280 thousand tons), but remains lower than in 2019 (-4.5%).

The Port of Ravenna represents the only port in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy. By virtue of its strategic geographic position, the Port of Ravenna is a leading port in Italy for its trade with the markets of the Eastern Mediterranean and Black Sea (almost 40% of the national total and excluding coal and oil products) and plays an important role as regards trade with the markets of the Middle and Far East.