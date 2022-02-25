2022 February 25 12:02

Ship loading operations suspended at Yeisk, Temryuk, Rostov-on-Don, Taganrog, Ust-Donetsky and Azov ports

Russia’s southern ports – Yeisk, Temryuk, Rostov-on-Don, Taganrog, Ust-Donetsky, Azov – do not perform any ship loading operations, a source in the industry told IAA PortNews. The port of Novorossiysk continues its normal operation, the port authority source told the Agency.

Neither Russian authorities nor owners of the terminals comment on the situation in the southern ports of Russia.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in Donbass. USA and other NATO and EU countries expressed disapproval of Russia’s actions.

The Russian Federation suspended shipping in the Sea of Azov from 4 a.m. (Moscow time) on February 24.

Russia’s ports in the Azov Sea include Taganrog, Temryuk, Rostov-on-Don, Azov and Yeisk. They mostly deal with grain, coal and oil products. In 2021, those ports handled about 26 million tonnes of cargo including some 15 million tonnes of grain as well as almost 5 million tonnes of coal and 5 million tonnes of oil products.

Throughput of Yeisk in 2021 reached 4.2 million tonnes, Temryuk – 4.2 million tonnes, Rostov-on-Don – 15.5 million tonnes, Taganrog – 2.9 million tonnes, Ust-Donetsky – 0.7 million tonnes, Azov – 8.5 million tonnes.

According to the Association of Maritime and Forwarding Agencies (South of Russia), events involving Ukraine can affect grain cargo logistics. Due to insufficient depth of Russia’s southern ports, bulkers used to be additionally loaded with grain in Ukrainian ports.