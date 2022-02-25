2022 February 25 14:31

ThPA S.A. announces contractor for the 6th Pier of the Port of Thessaloniki

ThPA S.A. announces that the joint venture “MYTILINEOS SA – ROVER MARITIME SL – HDK SA” has been awarded the project “Expansion of the Marine Works Infrastructure of Pier 6” with a budget of 150 million euro, at the current stage of the tender, according to the company's release. This project is the most important part of the Mandatory Investments undertaken by ThPA S.A. under the Concession Agreement with the Greek State and will upgrade the position of the Port of Thessaloniki in the port industry by providing the ability to directly serve main liner container vessels (Ultra Large Container Vessels) with a capacity of up to 24.000 TEU.

According to the specifications, the project “Expansion of the Marine Works Infrastructure of Pier 6” includes:

Construction of a new additional quay wall 513m long, of which 470m will have a depth of -17,7m.

Construction of an additional yard area, 306,5m wide.

All the additional infrastructure works that are required for ensuring full operability of the new quay wall and the yard area.

The implementation and completion of the project contributes substantially to economic and social development with various and multiplier benefits on a local and national level. Specifically, the Pier 6 expansion project during its implementation period (2022-2025), according to a study by Deloitte, has been estimated that it:

Generates annual revenues of over €230m throughout the port ecosystem directly or indirectly affected by the expansion of Pier 6 - this amount concerns the port, cooperating companies, suppliers, but also other businesses, especially in the transport sector.

Significantly increases public revenues from direct and indirect taxes over €35m per year.

Generates added value of over €90m per year during the construction period, contributing to the country's GDP.

Supports, both directly and indirectly, the creation of more than 3,300 jobs, significantly strengthening the critical social sector of employment.

Additionally, in the period 2026-2035, the ten-year full operation of “Pier 6” is expected to:

Generate annual revenues of €272m throughout the port supply chain, which includes cooperating companies such as suppliers and other businesses, especially in the transport sector.

Significantly increase public revenues from direct and indirect taxes of over €55m per year.

Generate added value of over €177m per year, contributing to the country's GDP.

Support the creation of over 4,000 jobs, both directly and indirectly, significantly strengthening the critical social sector of employment.