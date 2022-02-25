2022 February 25 13:01

ICTSI Subic is part of MSC’s Seahorse service

Subic Bay International Terminals (SBITC) has been included to the rotation of Mediterranean Shipping Company’s expanded Seahorse Service, providing industries in northern and central Luzon with a reliable link to global markets – especially Europe and the United States, according to the company's release.

Industries including agriculture, automotive, electronics, construction and garments can take advantage of the service’s connection to major transshipment hubs like Singapore, Vung Tau and Tanjung Pelepas, as well as the seamless connectivity to MSC’s global ocean liner network, to ship their products worldwide.

In addition to its comprehensive coverage of Asian ports, the Seahorse service also establishes an improved connection between Subic and Singapore, which could help speed up shipments of dry and reefer imports by MSC from Europe, United States, Canada, South America and other long-haul markets covered by MSC.

Aside from making regular calls in Subic, the updated service also calls NorthPort in Manila, which was already part of the previous port rotation. The updated rotation covers Tanjung Pelepas – Singapore – Manila – Subic – Kaohsiung – Vung Tau – Tanjung Pelepas.

MSC is the largest container line in terms of capacity. With access to an integrated network of road, rail and sea transport resources worldwide, the Swiss-Italian maritime giant sails on more than 230 trade routes and calls over 500 ports.



ABOUT SUBIC BAY INTERNATIONAL TERMINAL CORP.

In 2007, under the Subic Port Development Project, the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) awarded ICTSI subsidiary Subic Bay International Terminal Corp. (SBITC) the concession for the New Container Terminal (NCT) 1, with commercial operations commencing in 2008. In 2011, under the Subic Port Project’s second phase, SBMA awarded ICTSI Subic, Inc. the concession to operate NCT 2. Increasing volumes at the Subic Bay Freeport enabled ICTSI to streamline and interface the operations of NCT 1 and 2. The merged operations are ready to serve an improving local economy in Central and Northern Luzon regions, alongside with its continued support to facilitate the box market of Metro Manila.



ABOUT INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC. (ICTSI)

Headquartered and established in 1988 in Manila, Philippines, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (PSE: ICT) is in the business of port development, management and operations. ICTSI’s portfolio of terminals and projects are located in developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Independent with no shipping or consignee-related interests, ICTSI works and transacts transparently with all stakeholders of the supply chain.