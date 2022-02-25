2022 February 25 09:21

Growth of crude oil prices slows down after reaching their highest since 2014

Oil prices rose by 2.14%-2.32%

As of 25 February 2022, 08:04 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for April settlement were trading 4.6% higher at $101.31 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 2.32% to $97.63 a barrel. WTI futures for April delivery rose by 2.14% to $94.81 a barrel



The growth of crude oil prices has slowed down after reaching their highest since 2014.