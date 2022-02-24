2022 February 24 16:20

Two civilian cargo vessels fired by Ukrainian Armed Forces in Azov Sea

One crew member is seriously injured

Two civilian cargo vessels have been fired by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Sea of Azov, RIA Novosti refers to the Krasnodar Department of Russia’s State Border Service.

“At 11 a.m. on 24 February 2022, Russian civilian cargo vessels SGV-FLOT and SERAPHIM SAROVSKIY suffered a missile strike of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Sea of Azov. They were attacked from the side of Mariupol”, reports the Department.

In the result of the attack, oil tanker SGV-FLOT got damaged and caught fire. One crew member was seriously injured.

The fire has been put out. Both ships keep moving. FSB patrol boats have been sent to evacuate the injured seafarer.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier announced a special “special military operation” in Donbass having assured of Moscow not planning to occupy Ukraine but aiming exclusively at its demilitarization and denazification.

RF Defence Ministry has emphasized that no civilian facilities in Ukraine are attacked with nothing threatening the civilian population. The strikes are aimed only at military infrastructure.