2022 February 24 12:13

Events involving Ukraine can change grain cargo logistics

Bulkers used to be additionally loaded with grain in Ukrainian ports

Events involving Ukraine can affect grain cargo logistics. Due to insufficient depth of Russia’s southern ports, bulkers used to be additionally loaded with grain in Ukrainian ports, Association of Maritime and Forwarding Agencies (South of Russia), told IAA PortNews.

“A large bulker is also placed in the port of Kavkaz which is gradually loaded by grain delivered by smaller ships from Azov and Volga across the Kerch Strait. They took over part of the cargo from Ukraine”, tells the Association.

The Russian Federation suspended shipping in the Sea of Azov from 4 a.m. (Moscow time) on February 24.

Early in the morning on February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special “special military operation” in Donbass and ordered forces into the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DNR and LNR).