2022 February 19 12:14

ONE launches #OneOcean project and participates in Singapore’s coral reef conservation efforts

Ocean Network Express (ONE) is happy to announce that we have launched #OneOcean project and partnered with Singapore’s Garden City Fund (GCF), a registered charity and IPC, established by the National Parks Board in support of coral conservation. ONE has donated a sum of $20,000 to nurture a Reef Enhancement Unit (REU) for the Plant-A-Coral, Seed-A-Reef Program organized by GCF.

The donation will be used to transplant coral nubbins from coral nursery onto REUs and enhance bare areas in reef zones around Sisters’ Islands in southern Singapore. Coral reefs are vital in preserving marine life, as well as protecting the coastline from storms and erosion. They are keystone species in the marine ecosystem, providing food and shelter for many marine animals.

Our CEO Jeremy Nixon commented “We are pleased to work with Garden City Fund of Singapore, as a responsible global shipping line, we are committed to protect the rich underwater environment in Singapore and its straits. ONE is proud to be a contributor and supporter in nurturing a vibrant marine ecosystem.”

The #OneOcean project is just one of ONE’s sustainability initiatives with a focus on conservation for 2022 and beyond.

The new partnership with GCF will ensure that we can enhance marine biodiversity by providing areas for marine organisms to grow and reef fish to seek refuge in Singapore. ONE is also planning to organize an internal awareness program at St. John’s Island for employees to learn more about Singapore’s precious marine biodiversity.



About the Garden City Fund

The Garden City Fund is a registered charity (T02CC1634C) and Institution of Public Character (IPC000104) established by the National Parks Board in 2002. The Fund works with corporations, organizations and individuals to better engage members of the public through conservation efforts, research, outreach, and education. In doing so, we hope to cultivate a love for the environment, promote a sense of ownership, and encourage the community to play its part in preserving Singapore’s legacy as a lush and vibrant City in Nature.