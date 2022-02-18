  • Home
  2022 February 18

    Cargo turnover of DeloPorts terminals in 2021 increased by 5% YoY

    Image source: DeloPorts
    Following the results of 2021, the cargo turnover of DeloPorts terminals, the stevedoring asset of Delo Group, increased by 5% compared to the same period last year due to an increase of container transshipment, and amounted to 11.8 million tons.

    In 2021, NUTEP Container Terminal (part of DeloPorts), increased container turnover by 12.1% in the twenty-foot equivalent, handling 545.64 thousand TEU`s with a total growth of container turnover in Russian ports by 6.2%. 

    The volume of grain transshipment at the KSK Grain Terminal, which is part of DeloPorts, for 2021 decreased by 6.1% compared to 2020 and amounted to 4.8 million tons against the background of the overall reduction of grain transshipment in Russian seaports by 13.1%.

    Igor Yakovenko, The CEO of DeloPorts commented on the results: "As we forecasted, in the past year operations showed development in different directions compared to 2020 - the volume of handled containers increased, grain volumes slightly decreased. 

    The general growth of container transportation in the world and in the country, regulatory measures on the grain export market and other factors became the consequence of our operating results.

    Nevertheless, the timely implementation of the terminals’ development investment projects allowed DeloPorts to increase its market share in a highly volatile conditions due to enlarged capacities and high-quality services ".

    In 2021, the fleet of Delo Service Company provided 1,664 mooring services, which is 25% higher than last year's result.

    In 2021, transshipment of Ro-Ro and general cargo amounted 95 thousand tons.

    Cargo type

    1Q21

     2Q21

     3Q21

     4Q21

    2021

    2020

    2021/2020

    Containers

    1 881

    1 794

    1 566

    1 663

    6 904

    6 082

    14%

    Grain

    1 075

    874

    1 524

    1 335

    4 808

    5 123

    -6%

    General and Ro-Ro cargo

    13

    26

    40

    15

    95

    38

    153%

    Total cargo throughput

    2 969

    2 694

    3 131

    3 013

    11 807

    11 243

    5%

    including:

    Containers (‘000 TEU)

    153

    144

    117

    132

    546

    487

    12%

    Service type

    Mooring operations (units)

    426

    424

    377

    437

    1 664

    1 332

    25%


Другие новости по темам: DeloPorts, Delo Group  


