2022 February 18 17:21

Cargo turnover of DeloPorts terminals in 2021 increased by 5% YoY

Image source: DeloPorts

Following the results of 2021, the cargo turnover of DeloPorts terminals, the stevedoring asset of Delo Group , increased by 5% compared to the same period last year due to an increase of container transshipment, and amounted to 11.8 million tons.

In 2021, NUTEP Container Terminal (part of DeloPorts), increased container turnover by 12.1% in the twenty-foot equivalent, handling 545.64 thousand TEU`s with a total growth of container turnover in Russian ports by 6.2%.

The volume of grain transshipment at the KSK Grain Terminal, which is part of DeloPorts, for 2021 decreased by 6.1% compared to 2020 and amounted to 4.8 million tons against the background of the overall reduction of grain transshipment in Russian seaports by 13.1%.

Igor Yakovenko, The CEO of DeloPorts commented on the results: "As we forecasted, in the past year operations showed development in different directions compared to 2020 - the volume of handled containers increased, grain volumes slightly decreased.

The general growth of container transportation in the world and in the country, regulatory measures on the grain export market and other factors became the consequence of our operating results.

Nevertheless, the timely implementation of the terminals’ development investment projects allowed DeloPorts to increase its market share in a highly volatile conditions due to enlarged capacities and high-quality services ".

In 2021, the fleet of Delo Service Company provided 1,664 mooring services, which is 25% higher than last year's result.

In 2021, transshipment of Ro-Ro and general cargo amounted 95 thousand tons.

Cargo type 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 2021 2020 2021/2020 Containers 1 881 1 794 1 566 1 663 6 904 6 082 14% Grain 1 075 874 1 524 1 335 4 808 5 123 -6% General and Ro-Ro cargo 13 26 40 15 95 38 153% Total cargo throughput 2 969 2 694 3 131 3 013 11 807 11 243 5% including: Containers (‘000 TEU) 153 144 117 132 546 487 12% Service type Mooring operations (units) 426 424 377 437 1 664 1 332 25%



