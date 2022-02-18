-
2022 February 18 17:21
Cargo turnover of DeloPorts terminals in 2021 increased by 5% YoY
In 2021, NUTEP Container Terminal (part of DeloPorts), increased container turnover by 12.1% in the twenty-foot equivalent, handling 545.64 thousand TEU`s with a total growth of container turnover in Russian ports by 6.2%.
The volume of grain transshipment at the KSK Grain Terminal, which is part of DeloPorts, for 2021 decreased by 6.1% compared to 2020 and amounted to 4.8 million tons against the background of the overall reduction of grain transshipment in Russian seaports by 13.1%.
Igor Yakovenko, The CEO of DeloPorts commented on the results: "As we forecasted, in the past year operations showed development in different directions compared to 2020 - the volume of handled containers increased, grain volumes slightly decreased.
The general growth of container transportation in the world and in the country, regulatory measures on the grain export market and other factors became the consequence of our operating results.
Nevertheless, the timely implementation of the terminals’ development investment projects allowed DeloPorts to increase its market share in a highly volatile conditions due to enlarged capacities and high-quality services ".
In 2021, the fleet of Delo Service Company provided 1,664 mooring services, which is 25% higher than last year's result.
In 2021, transshipment of Ro-Ro and general cargo amounted 95 thousand tons.
Cargo type
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
2021
2020
2021/2020
Containers
1 881
1 794
1 566
1 663
6 904
6 082
14%
Grain
1 075
874
1 524
1 335
4 808
5 123
-6%
General and Ro-Ro cargo
13
26
40
15
95
38
153%
Total cargo throughput
2 969
2 694
3 131
3 013
11 807
11 243
5%
including:
Containers (‘000 TEU)
153
144
117
132
546
487
12%
Service type
Mooring operations (units)
426
424
377
437
1 664
1 332
25%
