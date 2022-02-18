2022 February 18 16:47

Zevzda shipyard holds keel-laying ceremony for research ship Akademik V.I. Ilyichyov

Image source: Ministry of Education and Science

Two research ships are to be put into operation 2025

Shipbuilding Complex “Zvezda” (SC Zvezda, Bolshoy Kamen town, the Primorsky Territory) has held the keel-laying ceremony for the lead scientific research ship of unrestricted navigation. The ship named Akademik V.I. Ilyichyov is intended for a wide range of research works, both fundamental and applied one, says press center of RF Ministry of Education and Science.

The ceremony was attended by Ayrat Gatiyatov, Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation; Sergey Tseluiko, General Director of SC Zvezda; Oleg Sidenko, Executive Director of the Far East Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Center; Grigory Dolgikh, Director of V.I. Il'ichev Pacific Oceanological Institute, Far Eastern Branch of Russian Academy of Sciences; Natalya Golubeva, Deputy Director, Department of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education for Coordination of Scientific Organizations’ Activities; other officials and relatives of Victor Ilyichyov.

The construction of two research ships is foreseen by the national project “Science and Universities”. They are intended for oceanic research in any part of the global ocean.

The ARC4 ice class vessels will be able to break through ice of up to 0.8 meters thick. The ships will feature endurance of up to 50 days, cruising range – over 7,500 nautical miles. Their maximum speed will be at least 15 knots. The ship design also foresees a helipad. The ships will thus be able to operate in the Arctic conditions.

The Ministry of Education and Science earlier announced a competition for the best names for research vessels. The competition involved over 30,000 participants. The ships will be named after Viktor Ilichyov who contributed a lot in development of ocean science, hydrophysics and hydroacoustic, and Aleksandr Lisitsyn, one of the founders of marine geology in Russia.

In September 2021, Zvezda held the steel-cutting ceremony which marked the beginning of ships construction. The process was kicked off by Minister of Education and Science Valery Falkov, Rosneft Vice-President Andrey Shishkin and General Director of Zvezda Sergey Tseluiko.

The shipyard started manufacturing the parts for the keel-laying of the lead ship in the series in November 2021. The keel-laying ceremony for the first serial ship, Akademik Aleksandr Lisitsyn, is scheduled for August 2022.

The design of the scientific research ship was developed by Lazurit central design bureau. RF Government allocated RUB 27.57 billion for construction of the new research ships which are to be put into operation in 2025.

