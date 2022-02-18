  • Home
  Throughput of Kaliningrad port in January 2022 declined by 1% Y-o-Y
  2022 February 18

    Throughput of Kaliningrad port in January 2022 declined by 1% Y-o-Y

    Image source: FSUE Rosmorport
    Handling of liquid bulk cargo rose by 44% 

    In January 2022, the port of handled 884,100 tonnes of cargo, down 1%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.

    In the reported period, handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 32% to 77,500 tonnes including 35,900 tonnes of coal (-9%) and 27,000 tonnes of other cargoes (+70%).

    Handling of dry loose cargo fell by 20% to 280,500 tonnes, handling of general cargo rose by 37% to 119,900 tonnes, handling of timber dropped by 38% to 5,800 tonnes.

    The port also handled 83,100 tonnes of cargo carried by ferries (+20%) and 193,600 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+44%) including 73,800 tonnes of oil products (+76%), 49,700 tonnes of crude oil (+51%), 66,600 tonnes of food cargo (+19%) and 3,500 tonnes of chemicals (-3%).

    The port’s container throughput fell by 55%, year-on-year, to 24,397 TEUs.

    In 2021, the port of Kaliningrad handled 10,648,200 tonnes of cargo, up 2%, year-on-year.

    The Port of Kaliningrad is Russia’s only non-freezing port on the Baltic Sea.

