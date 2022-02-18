2022 February 18 15:04

Rostec to develop Murmansk LNG transshipment facility project

NEPTUNE Research Institute chosen as general developer of design documentation for the port infrastructure’s P1 construction in the Barents Sea





Rostec State Corporation’s Roselectronics Holding will be responsible for the design of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) transshipment complex infrastructure in the Port of Murmansk, Rostec said. An automated radio post of the VTMS will be one of the key complex, which will ensure the navigational safety in the basin of the port in Ura Bay.



Neptune Research Institute, a subsidiary of Roselectronics, has been chosen the General developer of design documentation for the first phase of construction of the port infrastructure in the Barents Sea.

FSUE Rosmorport will lead the investment project. The project phase 1 include the creation of an automated radio communication post outfitted with vessel traffic management systems and communication equipment. The post will provide radio navigation control in the basin of Ura Bay.



The project was approved by the Murmansk regional administration and obtained Rosprirodnadzor’s environmental seal of approval.



Mikhail Vinokur, Director, the NEPTUNE Scientific Research Institute Of Automated Systems & Communication Complexes (NEPTUNE Research Institute) commented: “Modernization of the onshore infrastructure of the Port of Murmansk will have a positive impact on the development of the Northern Sea Route and the entire Arctic zone. A vital element of this project is to ensure safety and compliance with environmental management measures in the Barents Sea. Work is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2022. The Neptune Research Institute has extensive experience in scientific research, development and production of automated communication systems and complexes for ships and onshore facilities in Russia.”



The LNG offshore transshipment complex in the Murmansk Region will be included in the Capital of the Arctic priority development area. Local authorities say that thanks to the facility, it will be possible to attract about RUB 5.8 billion to the region's economy.



NEPTUNE Research Institute is one of the leading Russian enterprises specializing in scientific research, development and production of automated systems and communication complexes for ships, onshore facilities in Russia. NEPTUNE performs the integration of communication facilities for ships, onshore facilities and is engaged in the development of effective control systems and special-purpose communication facilities. Among main clients of NEPTUNE solutions are the Russian FSB’s Coast Guard of the Border Service, the Ministry of Defense and Navy, designers of warships and boats and shipyards that execute contracts both for the Russian law enforcement agencies and within military and technical cooperation. There are more than 80 Russian enterprises participating in cooperation, who are supplers and manufacturers of components and materials for means, complexes and special communication products. NEPTUNE’s strategic partners are ZAO Kozitsky Zavod and PAO Information Telecommunication Technologies.



Founded in 1997 Ruselectronics Holding is a national electronics vendor. In 2009 the holding became part of Rostec State Corporation. The holding includes the largest concerns of the country's radio-electronic industry - Sozvezdiye, Vega, Avtomatika, Control Systems, as well as the National Information Centre (NCI). The parent company is United Instrument-Making Corporation. The holding’s products accounts for more than 50% of the total electronic components in Russia, 8% of the output of the radio-electronic industry and creates more than 10% of the sector's jobs. In total, the holding combines more than 140 firms and scientific organizations who are specialists in the development and production of radio and electronic components and technologies, means and communication systems, automated control systems, robotic complexes, microwave electronics, computer technology and telecommunications equipment. The holding employs more than 70 000 people. The holding's products are exported to more than 30 countries, including to Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.



Rostec State Corporation is the largest industrial company in Russia. In 2022 Rostec celebrates its 15th anniversary. Rostec integrates more than 800 scientific and industrial organizations in 60 regions across the country. Key areas of activity are aircraft manufacturing, radio electronics, medical technologies, innovative materials, etc. The corporation's portfolio includes well-known brands such as AVTOVAZ, KAMAZ, UAC, Russian Helicopters, UEC, Uralvagonzavod, Roselectronics, Shvabe, Kalashnikov Concern and others. Rostec is a partner of the world's leading manufacturers such as Boeing, Airbus, Daimler, Pirelli, Renault, etc. The Corporation's products are exported to more than 100 countries around the world. The export of high technology products generate about a third of the company's revenue.