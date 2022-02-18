2022 February 18 09:34

Crude oil prices fall on positive signals from Iranian talks and in expectation of increasing global supplies

Oil prices fell by 0.33%-0.56%

As of 18 February 2022, 08:46 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for April settlement were trading 0.33% lower at $92.66 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.56% to $91.25 a barrel.



Crude oil prices are decreasing in expectation of increasing global supplies.

The Iranian nuclear talks are in the focus of oil traders.