2022 February 18 13:31

Kongsberg Digital partners with Lab021 to offer vessel link as an integrated part of Vessel Insight

Lab021 has been evaluated in the Korean market as the best expert group in the field of maritime digital. Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight provides vessel-to-cloud data infrastructure capturing and aggregating quality data in a cost effective and secure way. Lab021s Vessel link solution will now be an integrated part of Vessel Insight, according to the company's release.

The Vessel link solution provides powerful and convenient software, marine-specific data and analysis functions required for the shipping industries. A 24-hour intelligent system monitors the safety and efficiency of the fleet and provides an optimized alternative to responding to environmental regulations.



On the Kognifai Maritime Marketplace, Vessel Insight customers have access to powerful applications that turn data into value. Ship owners and operators can choose from a large variety of solutions fully integrated with Vessel Insight. One of the improved features from this partnership offered to the customers, is the combination of data from the Vessel Insight eco-system in the Noon Report Vessel link for ship application.

It is becoming a very difficult environment for ship owners and management companies to be competitive as they directly own IT resources such as numerous data, infrastructure, software, and IT maintenance teams. Therefore, it is necessary to secure ship data, operate it reliably in the cloud, utilize quality data-basedtools, and apply continuously advanced functions to be cost-competitive and participate in a new carbon-neutral journey.



