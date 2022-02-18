2022 February 18 08:55

ZIM signs operational cooperation agreement amendment with the 2M partners

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. announced that following its previous update on the extension of its operational cooperation agreement with the 2M partners, the parties have formally finalized the related documents in connection with their continued collaboration. The agreement is subject to regulatory approval, according to the company's release.



As previously communicated, effective April 2, 2022, ZIM and the 2M alliance partners will operate their joint services on the Asia – US East Coast (USEC) and Asia – US Gulf Coast (USGC) trades based on a slot exchange and vessel sharing agreement. Accordingly, ZIM will now solely operate two out of the six joint Asia to USEC services (ZCP & ZSE) as well as three additional vessels on one of two joint Asia to USGC services (ZGX).

About ZIM

ZIM is a global container liner shipping company with leadership positions in the markets in which it operates. Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM is a veteran shipping liner, with decades of experience providing customers with innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services, a reputation for industry-leading transit times, schedule reliability and service excellence.