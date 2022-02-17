-
Throughput of port Vysotsk in January 2022 fell by 3% Y-o-Y
Handling of LNG and liquid bulk cargo shows a growth while coal and coke handling continues going down
In January 2022, the port of Vysotsk handled 1,566,800 tonnes of cargo, which is 3% less as compared with the same period of the previous year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.
In the reported period, handling of liquid bulk cargo rose by 10% to 1,235,800 tonnes including 1,178,700 tonnes of oil products (+9%) and 57,000 tonnes of liquefied gas which rose by 47%.
In the reported period, handling of coal and coke dropped by 33%, year-on-year, to 331,000 tonnes.
In 2020, the port of Vysotsk handled 18.58 million tonnes of cargo (-4%, year-on-year).
In 2021, the port of Vysotsk handled 16,861,500 tonnes of cargo (-9%, year-on-year).
Port of Vysotsk is located in the Leningrad region of Russia. There are two stevedoring company operating at the port: Port Vysotsky LLC and RPK-Vysotsk-LUKOIL-II LLC. In May 2012, the Russian government decided to expand the Vysotsk port territory, including in its boundaries the land and adjacent waters occupied by facilities of a general cargo terminal under construction. The terminal capacity is projected to reach 3 million tonnes a year.
