2022 February 17 16:10

Throughput of port Vysotsk in January 2022 fell by 3% Y-o-Y

Image source: Baltic Sea Ports Administration continues going down

In January 2022, the port of Vysotsk handled 1,566,800 tonnes of cargo, which is 3% less as compared with the same period of the previous year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.

In the reported period, handling of liquid bulk cargo rose by 10% to 1,235,800 tonnes including 1,178,700 tonnes of oil products (+9%) and 57,000 tonnes of liquefied gas which rose by 47%.

In the reported period, handling of coal and coke dropped by 33%, year-on-year, to 331,000 tonnes.

In 2020, the port of Vysotsk handled 18.58 million tonnes of cargo (-4%, year-on-year).

In 2021, the port of Vysotsk handled 16,861,500 tonnes of cargo (-9%, year-on-year).

Port of Vysotsk is located in the Leningrad region of Russia. There are two stevedoring company operating at the port: Port Vysotsky LLC and RPK-Vysotsk-LUKOIL-II LLC. In May 2012, the Russian government decided to expand the Vysotsk port territory, including in its boundaries the land and adjacent waters occupied by facilities of a general cargo terminal under construction. The terminal capacity is projected to reach 3 million tonnes a year.