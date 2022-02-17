2022 February 17 15:44

Port Bronka handed over to Rostec

Image source: MSCC Bronka

Multipurpose Sea Cargo Complex Bronka in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg has been handed over to Rostec State Corporation by the Order of RF Government dated 15.02.2022 (No 253-r) and published on the official internet portal for legal information on 17 February 2022.



“To transfer a federally owned 100-pct share in the authorised capital of limited liability company “Fenix” to the State Corporation for the Promotion of the Development, Manufacture, and Export of High Tech Products "Rostec" as assets contribution by the Russian Federation…”, reads the document.



The Federal Agency for State Property Management is assigned to carry out the change of ownership within a 12-month period.



The document is available in Russian >>>>



Fenix LLC, owner and operator of MSCC Bronka (Multipurpose Sea Cargo Complex Bronka in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg), earlier announced the appointment of Valery Yemets as new General Director of Fenix LLC.

MSCC Bronka (Multipurpose Sea Cargo Complex Bronka) owned and operated by Fenix LLC is the only deep-water terminal in Big Port of St. Petersburg able to accommodate vessels of up to 347 meters in length, up to 50 meters in width and up to 13 meters in draft. Operational from December 2015, the terminal specializes in handling of containers, Ro-Ro and general cargo.

As of today, MSCC Bronka is able to handle about 1.9 million TEUs and over 200,000 units of vehicles and special equipment per year.