  • Home
  • News
  • Hy24, Mirova, CDPQ and Technip Energies join forces to make record €200 million investment in green hydrogen pioneer Hy2gen AG
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 February 17 16:23

    Hy24, Mirova, CDPQ and Technip Energies join forces to make record €200 million investment in green hydrogen pioneer Hy2gen AG

    Hy2gen AG, the green hydrogen investment platform, today announces the successful completion of a €200 million, investment round, according to the company's release. The capital will be used for the construction of facilities in several geographies including Europe, producing green hydrogen-based fuels – or “e-fuels” – for maritime and ground transport, aviation and industrial applications.

    The investment, which is the largest private green hydrogen-focused capital raise to date1, is led by Hy24 together with Mirova, CDPQ and strategic investor, Technip Energies.

    Hy2gen, founded in 2017, is a pioneer in the electrolysis of green hydrogen and its derivatives. The company is one of the leading players in the green hydrogen industry, with 880MW in planning and construction and a further 12GW of projects in development.

    Hy24, the world’s largest clean hydrogen infrastructure platform, is a joint venture between Ardian, a world-leading private investment house, and FiveT Hydrogen, an investment manager specialising purely in clean hydrogen investments. The Clean H2 Infra Fund managed by Hy24 with €1 billion raised, intends to unlock strategic and large-scale projects under development to accelerate the scaling up of hydrogen markets.

    Nomura Greentech acted as exclusive financial adviser to Hy2gen. Société Générale acted as exclusive financial adviser to Hy24 and Mirova. Legal advisors included Baker Tilly acting for Hy2gen, Bird & Bird acting for Hy24 and Mirova, Jones Day acting for CDPQ, and Clifford Chance acting for Technip Energies.

    About Hy2gen AG

    Based in Wiesbaden, Germany, Hy2gen AG develops, finances, builds and operates plants for the production of green hydrogen and hydrogen-based e-fuels worldwide. These products are used to create climate neutral and competitive fuels and industrial solutions.

    The first plants are being built in France, Norway, Canada, Germany, and the USA. Hy2gen’s goal is to become the market leader in the production of green hydrogen and green e-fuels for mobility, agriculture, and industry. Founded in 2017, the company’s first-mover advantage is underlined by a current project pipeline in planning and construction of 880MW and a project pipeline of over 12GW in development. For the first rounds of financing, Trafigura and other private investors have already invested in Hy2gen.

    About Hy24

    The world’s largest clean hydrogen infrastructure fund results from the initiative of Air Liquide, TotalEnergies and VINCI Concessions, combined with the one of Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes, which were sharing a common objective to accelerate the development of the hydrogen sector with the launch of the “Clean H2 Infra Fund”.

    The Clean H2 Infra Fund is being managed by Hy24, a 50/50 joint venture between Ardian, a world leading private investment house, and FiveT Hydrogen, a clean hydrogen investment platform which enabled the gathering of the two initiatives. It ambitions a size of €1.5Bn.

    The fund has also attracted additional anchor industrial partners such as LOTTE Chemical, and Snam, Enagas, GRTgaz (together as one anchor partner) and anchor financial investors such as AXA and CCR, as well as other investors: Groupe ADP, Ballard, EDF, Schaeffler. The fund is now up and running with €1Bn allocations.

    About Mirova

    Mirova is a management company dedicated to sustainable investment and an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers. Through conviction management, Mirova's goal is to combine long-term value creation and sustainable development. Pioneers in many areas of sustainable finance, Mirova's talents aim to continue innovating in order to offer their clients solutions with high environmental and social impact. Mirova and its affiliates manage 28.6 billion euros as of December 31, 2021. Mirova is a mission-driven company, labelled B Corp2.

    About Technip Energies

    Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering. Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client’s innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

    About Natixis Investment Managers

    Natixis Investment Managers’ multi-affiliate approach connects clients to the independent thinking and focused expertise of more than 20 active managers. Ranked among the world’s largest asset managers3 with more than $1.4 trillion assets under management4 (€1,182.5 billion), Natixis Investment Managers delivers a diverse range of solutions across asset classes, styles, and vehicles. The firm is dedicated to advancing sustainable finance and developing innovative Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) products. Natixis Investment Managers consults and partners with its clients and offers insight on markets and assumptions to better align strategies with long-term goals.

Другие новости по темам: Hy2gen AG, Hy24, Mirova, CDPQ, Technip Energies  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 February 17

18:51 ZELEROS to deploy its hyperloop technology in the Port of Sagunto
18:01 Throughput of port Primorsk in January 2022 rose by 19% Y-o-Y
17:38 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in January 2022 remained flat, year-on-year, at 9.43 million tonnes
17:16 ClassNK calculates vessels’ CO2 emissions for Sustainability-Linked Loan by ORIX Corporation
16:45 RINA approves first MR tanker to exceed IMO 2050 targets using fossil fuels
16:23 Hy24, Mirova, CDPQ and Technip Energies join forces to make record €200 million investment in green hydrogen pioneer Hy2gen AG
16:10 Throughput of port Vysotsk in January 2022 fell by 3% Y-o-Y
15:51 CMA CGM to rebuild and modernize Beirut Port container terminal
15:44 Port Bronka handed over to Rostec
15:12 Yang Ming to Launch China-Australia direct service “CA2”
15:03 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 07, 2022
14:51 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg climbed by 4% in January 2022
14:20 Mastercraft Boat Company and Ilmor Marine announce the release of the world’s most powerful towboat engine
13:58 Construction of four icebreakers under consideration to ensure year-round navigation on 'Southern Horseshoe' section of Russia’s IWW
13:39 Moscow Canal needs RUB 90 billion by 2035 to ensure normal level of hydraulic engineering facilities
13:21 Candela C-8 performs successful first flight
13:02 The four Canadian ports of the Société portuaire du Bas-Saint-Laurent et de la Gaspésie will be Green Marine certified
12:50 Experts note positive dynamics in construction of dredging ships in Russia
12:31 MOL and MOL Ferry to build 2 cutting-edge LNG-powered ferries
12:11 Port of Antwerp selects 6th NeTWorK for automatic drones
11:53 Damen built 36 dredgers and tugs in Russia
11:15 ASENAV S.A. shipyard in Chile places an order for 2 × 12V175D-MM IMO Tier II engines
10:52 Tallink Grupp and Port of Tallinn reached compromise agreement in a court dispute
10:24 Terminal in Valencia orders more Konecranes RTGs to strengthen fleet capacity
10:16 MABUX: Global bunker prices may rise slightly but to turn to downward correction in the end of the day Feb 17
10:01 Yevgeny Savkin appointed as General Director of Primorsk Universal Loading Complex
09:36 Baltic Dry Index as of February 16
09:20 Crude oil prices go down on possible growth of supply
09:08 ABP signs new 5-year lease with Pets Choice at the Port of Cardiff

2022 February 16

19:49 The ‘Big Four’ companies start transferring their dredging ships to the flag of Russia
18:57 PD Ports awarded internationally recognised standard for business resilience
18:32 DEME’s entire long-term loan portfolio is transformed into sustainability-linked loans
18:07 Rolls-Royce to deliver mtu Series 2000 IMO III yacht engines to US for first time
17:53 Bluewild contracts new factory trawler with design from Ulstein
17:32 MEYER WERFT and P&O Cruises celebrate keel laying ceremony of Arvia
17:10 NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for 12M 2021 grows 4.5% YoY
16:44 Hydrographic Company considers investment of about RUB 20 billion in construction of dredging fleet
16:32 Hapag-Lloyd to launch China Germany Express service
16:19 Reconstruction of Volga-Caspian Seaway Canal to be completed in 2028
15:55 Posidonia 2022 to chart new course for global shipping reset
15:27 Russian seaports’ annual capacity increased by 19 million tonnes in 2021
15:03 TECO2030 signs strategic cooperation agreement with Al Misehal Group
14:46 NOVATEK's IFRS net profit for 2021 surged 6.4 times
14:28 Commencement of VTL by sea from Indonesia from Feb 25
14:20 Equinor extends drilling contracts on the Norwegian continental shelf
13:42 MSC to cease the slot agreement with SM Line on the Transpacific trade
13:39 Far East Transport Prosecutor’s Office takes measures to ensure regular handling of railcars by operators of sea terminals
13:15 MAWANI secures deal with Bahri to set up logistics park at Jeddah port
12:11 HHLA posts 2021 results
11:47 Hyoffwind partners with John Cockerill and BESIX to build a green hydrogen production facility in Zeebrugge
11:38 Diving teams from all RF Navy's fleets began training for Depth 2022 competition in Sevastopol
11:02 Russian Fishery Company goes on with fleet renovation
10:31 The 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” kicked off in Moscow
10:22 MABUX: Bunker prices may drop on Feb 16
10:05 KONGSBERG wins contract to deliver an enhanced simulator suite for South Metropolitan TAFE in Western Australia
09:48 Crude oil market sees slight decrease of prices
09:30 Baltic Dry Index as of February 15
09:15 GTT signs a new Global Technical Services Agreement with Nakilat

2022 February 15

18:47 CMA CGM announces Overweight Surcharge from North Europe to the Indian Subcontinent
18:17 Klaveness Digital signs maritime supply chain transformation contract with SIMEC Mining