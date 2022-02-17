2022 February 17 16:23

Hy24, Mirova, CDPQ and Technip Energies join forces to make record €200 million investment in green hydrogen pioneer Hy2gen AG

Hy2gen AG, the green hydrogen investment platform, today announces the successful completion of a €200 million, investment round, according to the company's release. The capital will be used for the construction of facilities in several geographies including Europe, producing green hydrogen-based fuels – or “e-fuels” – for maritime and ground transport, aviation and industrial applications.

The investment, which is the largest private green hydrogen-focused capital raise to date1, is led by Hy24 together with Mirova, CDPQ and strategic investor, Technip Energies.



Hy2gen, founded in 2017, is a pioneer in the electrolysis of green hydrogen and its derivatives. The company is one of the leading players in the green hydrogen industry, with 880MW in planning and construction and a further 12GW of projects in development.

Hy24, the world’s largest clean hydrogen infrastructure platform, is a joint venture between Ardian, a world-leading private investment house, and FiveT Hydrogen, an investment manager specialising purely in clean hydrogen investments. The Clean H2 Infra Fund managed by Hy24 with €1 billion raised, intends to unlock strategic and large-scale projects under development to accelerate the scaling up of hydrogen markets.

Nomura Greentech acted as exclusive financial adviser to Hy2gen. Société Générale acted as exclusive financial adviser to Hy24 and Mirova. Legal advisors included Baker Tilly acting for Hy2gen, Bird & Bird acting for Hy24 and Mirova, Jones Day acting for CDPQ, and Clifford Chance acting for Technip Energies.



About Hy2gen AG

Based in Wiesbaden, Germany, Hy2gen AG develops, finances, builds and operates plants for the production of green hydrogen and hydrogen-based e-fuels worldwide. These products are used to create climate neutral and competitive fuels and industrial solutions.

The first plants are being built in France, Norway, Canada, Germany, and the USA. Hy2gen’s goal is to become the market leader in the production of green hydrogen and green e-fuels for mobility, agriculture, and industry. Founded in 2017, the company’s first-mover advantage is underlined by a current project pipeline in planning and construction of 880MW and a project pipeline of over 12GW in development. For the first rounds of financing, Trafigura and other private investors have already invested in Hy2gen.



About Hy24

The world’s largest clean hydrogen infrastructure fund results from the initiative of Air Liquide, TotalEnergies and VINCI Concessions, combined with the one of Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes, which were sharing a common objective to accelerate the development of the hydrogen sector with the launch of the “Clean H2 Infra Fund”.

The Clean H2 Infra Fund is being managed by Hy24, a 50/50 joint venture between Ardian, a world leading private investment house, and FiveT Hydrogen, a clean hydrogen investment platform which enabled the gathering of the two initiatives. It ambitions a size of €1.5Bn.

The fund has also attracted additional anchor industrial partners such as LOTTE Chemical, and Snam, Enagas, GRTgaz (together as one anchor partner) and anchor financial investors such as AXA and CCR, as well as other investors: Groupe ADP, Ballard, EDF, Schaeffler. The fund is now up and running with €1Bn allocations.

About Mirova

Mirova is a management company dedicated to sustainable investment and an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers. Through conviction management, Mirova's goal is to combine long-term value creation and sustainable development. Pioneers in many areas of sustainable finance, Mirova's talents aim to continue innovating in order to offer their clients solutions with high environmental and social impact. Mirova and its affiliates manage 28.6 billion euros as of December 31, 2021. Mirova is a mission-driven company, labelled B Corp2.



About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering. Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client’s innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

About Natixis Investment Managers

Natixis Investment Managers’ multi-affiliate approach connects clients to the independent thinking and focused expertise of more than 20 active managers. Ranked among the world’s largest asset managers3 with more than $1.4 trillion assets under management4 (€1,182.5 billion), Natixis Investment Managers delivers a diverse range of solutions across asset classes, styles, and vehicles. The firm is dedicated to advancing sustainable finance and developing innovative Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) products. Natixis Investment Managers consults and partners with its clients and offers insight on markets and assumptions to better align strategies with long-term goals.



