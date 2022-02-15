2022 February 15 17:06

ABB Turbocharging division presents new brand name

ABB today announced that its Turbocharging division (PA), a global leader in heavy duty turbocharging for diesel and gas engines, has unveiled its new brand name “Accelleron”, a compound word of: Access – Accelerate – Excel – on and on, with a bold new color of bright purple representing a powerful, inspirational, and noble brand.

The new brand is centered around the company's purpose: Together we inspire, innovate & exceed expectations – setting industry benchmarks for the benefit of all. It also builds on the company’s legacy of over 100 years in turbocharging, embodying the ambition to continue its development as a global market-leader in its sectors, helping the world succeed and move further in a more sustainable way. The first practical application of turbochargers, which were invented by Swiss national Alfred Büchi, was for large marine engines built by Brown Boveri & Co. (now ABB) in 1924.

The new brand is part of ABB’s portfolio management strategy to operationally separate the Turbocharging division before a final decision is made between a sale or a spin-off of the business towards the end of the first quarter. Whichever path is chosen by ABB to separate the business, this process should be completed in the first half of 2022.

Accelleron is a global leader in turbocharging technologies and optimization solutions for 0.5 to 80+ MW engines, helping to provide sustainable and reliable power to the marine, energy, rail, and off-highway sectors. With an installed base of approximately 180,000 turbochargers and a network of more than 100 service stations worldwide, its innovative technologies and digital solutions give its customers the power to move further.

In 2021, it achieved revenues of approximately $750 million and has over 2,300 employees worldwide, of which roughly 800 are located at its headquarter and global R&D center in Baden, Switzerland. It is a leading company in its industry and preferred partner to an estimated 6,000 customers through its global service network in more than 50 countries.