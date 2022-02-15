2022 February 15 13:43

Gazprom Neft completes offshore seismic surveying in the Kara Sea

Gazprom Neft says it has completed seismic works at the Yuzhno-Obsky license block, located in the waters of the Gulf of Ob in the Kara Sea — the objective of investigations at this Gazprom Neft offshore asset being to clarify the structure of promising underlying geological features.

Seismic surveying involved six specialist vessels, equipped to work at ultra-shallow depths of less than seven metres. Optimum planning meant field investigations completed in just one short season. Some 410 km2 of the license block was covered under 3D seismic surveying, with a further 115 kilometres of 2D seismic surveying being undertaken in the surrounding waters of the license block.

A plan for further geological prospecting works will be put together based on the seismic-survey data obtained, including exploratory-drilling zones. Going forward, the block will form part of Gazprom Neft’s major industrial cluster in the south of the Yamal Peninsula. The company is considering the possibility of developing this asset by utilising infrastructure at its Novoportovskoye field, located near to the Yuzhno-Obsky license block.

Yuri Masalkin, Director for Geological Exploration and Resource-Base Development, Gazprom Neft, comments: “Assuming geological prospecting is successful, the Yuzhno-Obsky license block’s resource base is going to make a major contribution to the development of the Arctic transport system. We’re talking here about both long-term utilisation of company facilities (the unique Arctic Gates oil-transhipment terminal, and the gas pipeline through the Gulf of Ob, which connects the south of the Yamal Peninsula with the Unified Gas Supply System) and, more generally, increasing freight traffic along Russia’s major strategic logistics corridor — the Northern Sea Route.”,

Igor Rustamov, Director General, Gazprom Neft Shelf, comments: “Development of the Yuzhno-Obsky license block is a priority in realising the potential of Gazprom Neft’s offshore portfolio. In the two years since acquiring this license, we have studied previously acquired 2D seismic data, updated our geological model, and assessed the resource potential of this block. The 2021 surveying season has seen us gather radically new geological information, which has allowed us to develop approaches for building the first exploratory—appraisal well.”

The Yuzhno-Obsky license block is located in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug in the waters of the Gulf of Ob in the Kara Sea, in close proximity to Novoportovskoye (Novy Port) project infrastructure. Major fields were discovered in the Gulf of Ob in the 2000s, which are now being prepared for commercial development. The Payutovskoye elevation — with promising formations occurring at depths of 1,100–2,500 metres, earmarked as part of the Yuzhno-Obsky subsoil block — was discovered in the waters of the Gulf of Ob following 2D seismic works in 2001–2004. Gazprom Neft. won the licensing round for subsoil usage rights (including geological prospecting, development and production) to the Yuzhno-Obsky license block in 2018.