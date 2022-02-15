2022 February 15 10:12

Port of Singapore bunker sales in January 2022 fell by 10.4% YoY

LSFO 380 sales fell by 17.8%

In January 2022, bunker sales at the port of Singapore fell by 10.4%, year-on-year, to 4.03 million tonnes.



According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore figures, sales of LSFO 380 fell by 17.8% to 2 million tonnes, MFO 380 fell by 1.1% to 1.04 million tonnes, LSFO 100 rose by 18.2% to 460,100 tonnes, LSMGO remained flat at 336,100 tonnes, LSFO 180 fell 1.7 times to 93,000 tonnes, MGO fell 3.1 times to 13,800 tonnes.



Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2021, the port’s bunker sales totaled 49.83 million tonnes.