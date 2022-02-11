2022 February 11 11:57

Shanghai, China to host Intermodal Asia 2022 on July 12-14

Intermodal Asia offers a unique opportunity to discover innovative products and services

The Intermodal Asia exhibition and conference slated for 12-14 July 2022 will bring together the container and intermodal industry’s most influential decision-makers from across the world for three days in Shanghai, providing the most important meeting point of the year in Asia, covering all areas of intermodal transport and logistics across road, rail and sea.

Taking place in Shanghai – home to the world’s largest container port and one of the world’s most dynamic logistic markets - Intermodal Asia offers a unique opportunity to discover innovative products and services and to meet suppliers, clients and partners all under one roof.

Read more on the Events page>>>>