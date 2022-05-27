2022 February 11 10:35

World Gas Conference 2022 slated for 23-27 May 2022

The 28th World Gas Conference (WGC 2022) takes place in Daegu, the energy city of Korea in May 2022. Hosted by the Korea Gas Union and supported by the Korean Government, host partner KOGAS, Daegu Metropolitan City and the National Organising Committee (NOC), this four-day conference and exhibition will be an immersive week of gas industry contents and innovation with 500+ speakers in 70 sessions, 350+ exhibitors and 12,000+ global attendees from over 90 countries.

Read more on the Events page>>>>