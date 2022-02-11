2022 February 11 11:00

Three new cranes arrive at Port Houston

Three new neo-Panamax STS cranes arrived at Port Houston’s Bayport Container Terminal just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to the company's release.

The ZPMC cranes were manufactured in Shanghai before traveling 15,904 nautical miles onboard the Zhen Hua 25, a large specialized heavy load carrier vessel, during a 60-day journey to Houston.

With the arrival of the new cranes, the Port Houston fleet now consists of 28 STS cranes and 110 RTGs. The new cranes are the largest to be delivered in Port Houston history. They stand 158 feet under the spreader bar with an outreach of 22 containers wide. These cranes will help sustain continued business growth following a record year of performance at Port Houston in 2021.

The new STS cranes are expected to be commissioned within two to three months and be fully operational before this summer, well in front of when new carrier services and vessel upgrades come on line.

