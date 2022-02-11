2022 February 11 09:55

Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2022 rose by 9.1% YoY

Photo by IAA PortNews

In January 2022, seaports of Russia handled 69.4 million tonnes of cargo, up 9.1%, year-on-year, says the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

In the reported period, handling of dry cargo totaled 30.8 million tonnes (+2.0%), liquid bulk cargo - 38.6 million tonnes (+15.5%).



Throughput of seaports in the Arctic Basin rose by 9.7% to 8.5 million tonnes including 2.2 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+12.6%) and 6.3 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+8.7%).



Throughput of seaports in the Baltic Basin rose by 5.0% to 22.1 million tonnes including 9.1 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-3.9%) and 13.0 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+12.2%).



Throughput of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin rose by 16.0% to 20.4 million tonnes including 8.4 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+3.0%) and 12.0 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+28.6%).



Throughput of seaports in the Caspian Basin fell by 31.4% to 0.5 million tonnes including 0.2 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-18.9%) and 0.3 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-38.9%).



Throughput of seaports in the Far East Basin rose by 7.6% to 17.9 million tonnes including 10.9 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+5.0%) and 7.0 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+12.0%).