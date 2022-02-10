2022 February 10 16:55

ZIM announces new chartering agreement for thirteen vessels

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services announced a new charter agreement with Navios Maritime Partners L.P., according to which ZIM will charter a total of thirteen container vessels comprising five secondhand vessels and eight newbuild vessels for total charter hire consideration of approximately $870 million, according to the company's release. The five secondhand vessels which range from 3,500-4,360 TEUs and are expected to be delivered in the first and second quarters of 2022, will be deployed across ZIM's global network. The eight 5,300 TEU wide beam newbuilds scheduled to be delivered during the third quarter of 2023 through the fourth quarter of 2024, are expected to be deployed in trades between Asia and Africa. The charter duration of the secondhand vessels is up to 4.5 years, while the charter duration of the newbuild vessels is up to 5.3 years.



About ZIM

ZIM is a global container liner shipping company with leadership positions in the markets in which it operates. Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM is a veteran shipping liner, with decades of experience providing customers with innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services, a reputation for industry-leading transit times, schedule reliability and service excellence.