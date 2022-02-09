2022 February 9 13:48

Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in January 2022 rose by 10.5%

Coal and coke handling surged 114.6 times

In January 2022, the Freeport of Riga (Latvia) handled 1.87 million tonnes of cargo (+10.5%, year-on-year). According to the port’s statistics, handing of grain fell by 43.5% to 115,500 tonnes, oil products – by 9.9% to 182,800, chemicals – by 37.1% to 64,300 tonnes, metal scrap and metal – by 72.5% to 8,100 tonnes.

Handling of coal and coke surged 114.6 times to 458,300 tonnes.

Handling of ore rose by 5.7% to 105,300 tonnes, sawn timber – by 40.2% to 43,600 tonnes, wood chips – by 35% to 100,900 tonnes

The Port’s container throughput rose by 2.9% to 33,641 TEU.

Passengers traffic in January was at the zero level.



Freeport of Riga lies on both banks of the River Daugava covering 6.3 hectares. The port’s berth length is 13,800 meters, maximum draft at the berths is 12.2 meters. Up to 80% of the Freeport of Riga cargo turnover is made up of transit cargoes forwarded to or received from the CIS countries. In 2021, the port handled 21.5 million tonnes of cargo, down 29.8%, year-on-year.