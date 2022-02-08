2022 February 8 18:42

Maersk awarded Ocean Carrier Partner of the Year and Intl. Logistics Partner of the Year by The Home Depot

Maersk was named Ocean Carrier of the Year and International Logistics Partner of the Year by The Home Depot. The company recognized the top performers among its supply chain logistics providers at its 2022 Executive Carrier Council, according to the company's release.

The Home Depot Ocean Carrier Partner of the Year award is given to the ocean carrier of the year who consistently demonstrates high booking acceptance, network flexibility, and a high degree of overall partnership. The second award, International Logistics Partner of the Year, recognized Maersk as, “instrumental in ensuring import freight flows successfully from origin factories to destination ports and is cleared timely with U.S. Customs.”

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement retailer, operating a total of 2,317 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico.

Maersk is the global integrator of supply chains, employing an assets-based approach that enables better operational control, accountability and speed of execution. The company deploys a fleet of container vessels (700), operates 76 strategically-located global container terminals, 58 North American distribution and fulfillment centers and a fleet of 250 trucks in the U.S. Maersk is also a founding member of the TradeLens digitization platform for global supply chains.