2022 February 8 15:58

Port of Helsinki throughput in January 2022 rose by 1.7% YoY

The port’s container throughput fell by 18.3%

In January 2022, the Port of Helsinki (Finland) handled 1.11 million tonnes of cargo (+1.7%, year-on-year), the port authority says. According to the statement, handling of unitized cargo rose by 4.4% to 939, 080 tonnes, bulk cargo fell by 6.1% to 119,760 tonnes, container traffic fell by 18.3% to 32,392 TEUs. Turnover of trucks and semitrailers rose by 14.9% to 52,533 units.

In the reporting period, passenger traffic rose by 53.3% to 254,303 people.

The number of ship calls rose by 3% to 549 calls.



The Port of Helsinki is one of the largest ports in Finland, the largest passenger port and the third largest in the Baltic Sea. The Port of Helsinki accounts for 77% of Finland's passenger traffic. In 2020, the port handled 13.3 mln t of cargo.